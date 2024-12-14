Farmers withdraw ‘Jatha’ at Shambhu;, to hold tractor march, rail roko

Farmers’ leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday announced that a tractor march will be organised on December 16 outside Punjab while they have also given a call for ‘Rail Roko’ on December 18 across Punjab.

He said the decision was taken by the farmer forums after they held a discussion after withdrawing the jatha which began to march towards Delhi on Saturday, but was stopped by the police at the Shambhu border.

The farmer leader has urged people in Punjab to be part of the Rail Roko in large numbers and support the cause of farmers.

“All the Punjabis including farmers, peasants, hawkers, people living in cities, the traders, students and everyone, we call all of them to be part of Rail Roko in large numbers,” he said.

This announcement came after the farmer forums on Saturday withdrew the Jatha (group) from proceeding towards Delhi, as some of the farmers got reportedly injured when they were stopped by the security force from moving ahead at the Punjab- Haryana Shambhu border.

While addressing the reporters, he also criticized the Centre for not allowing farmers to proceed with their foot march to Delhi, and using force against the ‘Jatha’ of 101 farmers.

Pandher has claimed that around 17 farmers got injured in the alleged use of force by the security forces to stop them, and also the use of tear gas by the police.

He said that both the farmer forums have decided to withdraw the group of farmers from heading towards Delhi for the day after they heard about their fellows getting injured. Meanwhile, farmers resumed their Chalo Delhi march at 12 pm, as they had announced earlier, from the Shambhu protest site on the Haryana- Punjab border point on the GT Road.

Pandher also alleged that apart from tear gas shells, the security force personnel also put water mixed with some chemical on the farmer group in a bid to stop them from moving forward. He questioned why the border point remained blocked for the past 10 months.

The farmer leader, taking a dig at the Centre, said that the entire world is looking at the way how the world’s fifth largest economy is behaving with its farmers.