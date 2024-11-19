Farmers to receive 200% of market rate as compensation for land under tower area: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday that a compensation policy is already in place for high-tension power lines passing through farmers’ fields.

Under this policy, farmers are entitled to compensation at 200 per cent of the market rate for the land under the tower area. Besides, farmers will get 30 per cent of the market rate as compensation for land coming under the power lines passing through their fields.

The Chief Minister said that for a long time, farmers had been demanding a solution as the land under the high-tension power lines passing through their fields could neither be cultivated nor did they receive any fair compensation for it.

To address this issue, Union Minister Manohar Lal, upon assuming the charge of the Union Minister for Power in the Government of India, prioritised implementing this policy of the central government in favour of farmers.

He said that as per the policy, the land area for compensation is calculated within a radius of one metre around the tower base area. A user committee, chaired by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), has been constituted to submit its report to the Deputy Commissioner.

If farmers face any issues, they can appeal to the Divisional Commissioner, said Saini. He clarified that the market rate, not the collector rate, is used as the basis for determining compensation.

The Chief Minister further said that farmers from Jhajjar had met him regarding high-tension wires passing over their fields and highlighted the issue of a high-tension power line coming from Rajasthan.

He assured that the government has worked promptly to address this problem, and farmers can now benefit from the policy.