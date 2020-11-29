A day after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the protesting farmers and assured that the government was ready to deliberate on every problem and demand, a meeting has been called this morning to hold discussions.

“We will discuss on how to engage in talks with the centre. We are ready for talks with the centre only if they invite us for the same,” state president of Punjab Kisan Union, Ruldu Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Punjab Kisan Union is among the 500 organisations that is part of the massive protest.

He added that apart from the farm laws, they also want withdrawal of electricity amendment bill (2020).

“We firmly know that the union government will not agree to all our demands. While getting the three farm laws revoked is our primary demand, we also want withdrawal of electricity amendment bill (2020). If government insists on farm laws, then we will push for legalising MSP for the purchase of every crop,” he said.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the farmers saying that the government is ready to hold talks on every issue around the recently introduced farm laws.

“I appeal to the protesting farmers that the government of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited farmers on December 3 to hold discussion. Government is ready to deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers,” Shah said.

He added that at many places – state highways and national highways – farmers are staying with their tractors and trolley and braving extreme cold weather. “I appeal to all farmers that the Delhi Police is ready to shift you to a big ground, please go there. You will get police permission to hold your programme there,” added Shah.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had hit out at his Punjab counterpart, Amarinder Singh holding him responsible for the protest.

Khattar also claimed that “office bearers of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office” were leading the protest.

He thanked Haryana Police for showing restraint amid the massive protest.

“Punjab farmers are protesting. Haryana farmers have stayed away. I thank Haryana farmers and police for showing restraint. Punjab Chief Minister is fanning this protest. Office bearers of the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office are leading the protest,” Khattar told reporters.

Khattar repeated his claim that he had been trying to contact Singh since the farmers’ march began, but had received no response.

Thousands of farmers were allowed to enter Delhi for their planned protest against farm laws.

The decision comes after a morning of clashes with the police at the Haryana border.

As per the reports, groups of farmers, walking with tractors carrying stocks of food and essential supplies, are trying to enter Delhi from multiple points, defying barricades.

Haryana police have dug trenches at various crossing points in order to stop the marching farmers.

Delhi Police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway.

Farmers were seen clashing with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest march.

Delhi Police had seek permission from Delhi Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of ongoing protest. However, the permission by denied.

Protesting farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital. They will have the permission to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, Delhi Police Commissioner said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully.

“After discussion with farmer leaders, the protesting farmers have been permitted inside Delhi to hold peaceful protest at Nirankari ground in Burari. Delhi Police appeals to them to maintain peace,” said Eish Singhal PRO Delhi police.

The agitating farmers earlier entered into a confrontation with the Delhi Police and there was mild lathi-charge and some rounds of tear gas shells used besides water cannons to push the farmers from Singhu and Tikri borders along Delhi-Haryana.