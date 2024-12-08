Farmers resume “Dilli Chalo” protest, demand MSP and loan waivers

After a 48-hour pause, farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha resumed their “Dilli Chalo” march on Sunday from the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu Border.

The protesters are demanding legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waivers, and other key issues.

The march was temporarily halted on Friday after several protesters were injured during a police crackdown involving tear gas shells.

Advertisement

In response, the Haryana government erected large barricades and deployed significant security personnel to prevent the marchers from reaching the national capital.

Farmer leaders have warned of resuming intensified protests if the central government fails to engage in dialogue and address their demands.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Sarwan Singh Pandher, a prominent farmer leader, stated, “We will wait until tomorrow for talks with the government. Otherwise, a group of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi on December 8 at 12 noon.”

Pandher also criticized the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government, accusing it of aligning with the central government and obstructing media coverage of the protests.

“The way the media is being stopped, the CM and Arvind Kejriwal should explain this. AAP claims to support farmers, so why is media access being curtailed? The Punjab government is trying to shield the central government’s actions,” Pandher said.

In addition to MSP and loan waivers, the farmers’ demands include pensions for farmers and laborers, a halt to electricity tariff hikes, withdrawal of police cases against protesters, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

In response to the escalating protests, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in several areas, including Dangdehri, Lohgarh, Manakpur, and Saddopur villages. Delhi Police is also on high alert to handle potential disruptions.