Protesting farmers to resume foot march to Delhi on December 14

The agitating farmers camping at the Punjab-Haryana border have decided to resume their foot march to Delhi on December 14.

This was announced by farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday.

According to the farmer leader, they have not received any response or invitation for talks from the Centre. Therefore, a ‘jatha’ (group) of 101 farmers will march towards Delhi on December 14.

Speaking to the media, Pandher said the farmers would observe a “Prarthna Diwas Ardas Dihada” and pray for the success of the movement and the well-being of their injured brothers at the protest site.

He said they would urge the people of the country to pray for the success of their movement in their respective places of worship.

On Monday, as per an earlier announcement by the farmers’ leader, the forums had a meeting to discuss the future course of action.

The farmers are organising the foot march to press for their demands before the Central government, which include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), loan waivers, and several others.

The farmers on Friday last made an attempt to enter Delhi without success as they were stopped by the Haryana Police at the Shambhu border on the pretext that they had no permission to march towards Delhi.

The farmers tried to move forward on Sunday too, but were again stopped at the border point. The group of 101 farmers was stopped by the multilayered barricading put up by security personnel.