Himachal farmers protest against eviction, demand forest rights

The Himachal Pradesh Kisan Sabha and Apple Growers Association staged a protest at the Sub Tehsil Office in Jubbal in the Shimla district, demanding action on various issues affecting farmers and apple growers.

The protest led by Sanjay Chauhan convenor of United Farmers Front was attended by farmers, apple growers, women, youth, and senior citizens from various villages.

A memorandum was submitted to the chief minister, reiterating the demands and requesting the government to take immediate action.

Their key demands include stopping of eviction and demolition of homes, regularization of land up to 5 bighas for farmers, amendment to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, empowerment of the state government to allocate land to disaster-affected and marginal farmers, implementation of the Forest Rights Act, 2006 effectively, four-time compensation for land acquisition, adequate compensation for damage to homes and land due to road and hydropower projects and provide land to homeless poor and dalit families.

The protest is part of a larger movement by the Kisan Sabha and Apple Growers Association to highlight the issues faced by farmers and apple growers in Himachal Pradesh.

The organizations have been demanding action on these issues for some time and have taken various steps, including submission of a memorandum to the chief minister on February 11 and protedst march on March 20 to Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.