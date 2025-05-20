Farmers’ forum protests land eviction in Rohru

The farmers’ forum held a protest at Rohru in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district against the eviction of farmers and the sealing of their houses across the state, allegedly carried out under the guise of the High Court orders.

The protest was organised at the call of the Himachal Kisan Sabha and the Apple Growers Association. Affected families, including women, men, youth, and the elderly, participated in a rally and demonstrated outside the office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate.

In a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister, the protesters demanded an immediate halt to the evictions and sealing of homes. The Jubbal unit of the Apple Growers Association also participated in the protest.

Addressing the gathering, state committee members Sanjay Chauhan and Raman Dhamta alleged that the government is violating the rights of poor and marginal farmers.

They claimed the government has failed to present the farmers’ side effectively in court.