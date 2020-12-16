Leaders of the protesting farmers have said that they will ‘make’ the government repeal the three farm laws and have asserted that they are ‘determined’ to win.

Farm leader Jagjeet Dallewal, on Tuesday, while talking to journalists at Singhu border, said, “The government is saying ‘we won’t repeal these laws’. We are saying we will make you do it. The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what.”

He further added, “We are not running away from a negotiation but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals.”

This comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition alleging that they are now “instigating” and “misleading” the farmers.

In an address to farmers PM Modi said, “The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even opposition parties have been asking over the years.”

He added, “I am confident that progressive farmers will defeat those who are doing politics, spreading falsehood and using farmers’ shoulders to fire their guns.”

Five meetings have taken place between the government led by Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and the protesting farmers. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also met the farmers but it didn’t yield any results.

Twenty farmers have died since the protest started outside Delhi and the farmer leaders on Tuesday had said that the government is responsible for this and will have to pay.

The farmers have set forth their demands with the government regarding the minimum support price (MSP) system which they feel would leave them to be exploited by corporates. Farmers are agitating against the farm laws passed by the government at the borders of Delhi and have braved tear gas and water cannons.