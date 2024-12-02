Farmers’ march to Delhi: Security tightened at Delhi-UP Border amid protest call

Security has been heightened at the Delhi-UP Chilla border as farmers from Uttar Pradesh, under the banner of various organisations, prepare to march towards Delhi on Monday to press for their demands.

The protest, spearheaded by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and supported by groups like the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), are protesting to highlight issues related to compensation, agricultural reforms, and a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In view of the proposed march, police personnel, along with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and a riot control vehicle, have been stationed at the Chilla border to prevent protesters from entering Delhi.

Advertisement

Speaking on the situation, DCP East Delhi Apoorva Gupta said, “We received advance information about the farmers’ march. No permission has been granted for the protest to enter Delhi, as the Parliament session is ongoing. We are coordinating with Noida Police to ensure no law-and-order situation arises and that traffic is not disrupted. Security forces are deployed at all major and minor Delhi-UP borders.”

The march, organised by the BKP and other farmer groups, is set to begin at noon under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida, with BKP leader Sukhbir Khalifa leading the first group.

The farmers are demanding compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws, along with broader reforms to support their livelihoods.

The Delhi Police have cited the ongoing Parliament session as a reason to deny entry to protesters, aiming to avoid disruptions in the capital.