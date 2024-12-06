Farmers march from Shambhu border to Delhi amid tight security

A group of farmers on Friday started their march from Shambhu border towards Delhi, even as the security remained high around the national capital.

The farmers are mainly seeking a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Besides they are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, and no hike in electricity tariff.

Meanwhile, the Haryana police fired tear gas shells at farmers camping at the Shambhu border near Haryana’s Ambala for over nine months as they resumed their protest and broke barricades while trying to march towards Delhi.

Farmers, under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, had been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

A group of 101 farmers, under the leadership of Surjit Singh Phool, Satnam Singh Pannu, Savinder Singh Chautala, Baljinder Singh Chadiala and Manjit Singh, began the march towards Parliament at 1 pm.

Farmers, waving flags of the tricolour and their respective farmers’ unions, broke one layer of barricading, but concrete blocks, iron nails and barbed wires, along with heavy security, prevented them from making further movement.

The protesters are also demanding “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

According to reports, the Punjab police have also increased their strength towards the Shambhu border.

In view of the protest, Internet services were also suspended in Ambala till December 9. Security has been tightened with police saying they have enough forces to deal with the farmers. Heavy barricading has been done and the Ambala administration has banned gatherings of five or more people.

Union Minister Bhagirath Choudhary said the government was open to talks with farmers and said they should come forward to discuss their issues. “Our doors are always open for the farmers. They should come and talk to us about their issues instead of marching towards Delhi,” he said.

While key farmer unions in Haryana have decided not to be a part of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation, they have warned the government against the use of force against the protesting farmers.

“We are going to stay peaceful…let us see what they will do to us. They will stand exposed if they will not allow even 101 people by foot,” Sarwan Singh Pandher, KMM coordinator, told reporters.

Residents of Delhi-NCR may face traffic jams as the security is tight at the borders and barricades were installed at key routes.