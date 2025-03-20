Farmers forced to sell mustard at lower rates than MSP, alleges Yadav

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav on Thursday alleged that the farmers are forced to sell mustard yield at lower rates than Minimum Support Price (MSP) despite repeated meetings with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Yadav said, “farmers are forced to sell mustard for Rs 5,000 per quintal in the grain market, which is Rs 950 less than the MSP (Minimum Support Price) fixed by the BJP Government at the Centre.”

He said mustard crops began arriving at the mandi from February 15, but the registration process for MSP will start only from April 1, which has forced the farmers to sell the mustard crops at great losses. “MSP fixed by the Centre for mustard is Rs 5,950 per quintal, but going by the prevailing scenario at the mandis, farmers suffer a loss of Rs 4,750 for 5 quintal from a one bigha land, which adds up to Rs 47,500 loss from a 10 bigha land,” he claimed.

If the government had ensured legal guarantees on MSP on time, the farmers would not have suffered such huge losses for their recently harvested mustard crops, Yadav added.

Criticizing the Centre and the Punjab government, the Congress leader said, “from Delhi to Punjab, the anti-farmer approach of the BJP and the AAP have now come into the open, as both were determined to crush the farmers’ fight for a fair deal for their farm products.”