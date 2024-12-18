Farmers for legal MSP: Take “extraordinary steps” to ensure health of fasting Dallewal, SC tells Punjab

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Punjab authorities to promptly tackle and take “extraordinary steps” to ensure the health situation of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on fast-onto-death for last 22 days at the Khanouri border in Punjab, in support of the agitating farmers demand for legally guaranteed minimum support price for their crops and agricultural produce. Fasting Jagjit Singh Dallewal is the convener of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political).

Cautioning the Punjab authorities on the repercussions if anything untoward happens to the farmers leader, a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said, “The entire state machinery will be blamed if something untoward happens. Consider the grave repercussions. Do not feel any pressure and do what is required. Extraordinary conditions require extraordinary steps.”

The bench also asked the farmers not to act under peer pressure and urged them to take account of the health of Dallewal, who needs to be healthy in order to be able to agitate for the cause.

The Advocate General(AG) of Punjab, Gurminder Singh. told the bench that in pursuance to the court’s December 13 order, meetings were held between the Punjab authorities, Central representatives and Dallewal and the court’s concerns were brought to his notice. However, Dallewal refused to undergo medical tests or receive aid. The court was also informed that the vitals of the fasting leader are fine at the moment, but the doctors have said that his hospitalisation would be in his best interest.

The AG also informed the court that the agitating farmers declined to interact with the top court constituted High-Powered Committee.The court posted the matter for further hearing on December 19 at 02.00 pm.

During the last December 13 hearing of the matter, the apex Court had asked the Central and the Punjab governments to ensure that necessary medical aid is provided to Dallewal .

The top court had also asked the high-powered committee, constituted to resolve the grievances of farmers agitating at the Shambhu border, to convince the farmers to either shift protesting venue and clear the national highway for smooth movement of traffic or pause their protest for a while.

Asking the authorities to have a direct dialogue with the fasting farmers leader, the top court had said “his life is precious than any agitation” and a person who is providing them (farmers) leadership and statesmanship must be protected, please take the steps immediately.However, it had cautioned against any forced feeding to make the fasting leader to eat.

Dallewal is on fast-unto-death since November 26 in support of their demand for legal guarantee for the minimum support price for crops. The farmers are protesting against the Central government’s refusal to accept their demands.

The top court is seized of an appeal by Haryana government against the July 10, 2024, Punjab and Haryana High Court order by which Haryana was directed to open the highway and clear the barricading within seven days. In February, the Haryana government had set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway farmers bodies announced that farmers would march to Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.