Punjab CM gives nod to organise special ‘Kisan Milni’ to sensitise farmers regarding paddy cultivation

In a path-breaking initiative, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday asked the officers to organise a special ‘Kisan Milni’ at Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, on April 12 to sensitise the farmers regarding cultivation of paddy.

Chairing a meeting here at his official residence, the Chief Minister said that the special Kisan Milni will focus on making the farmers aware of the cultivation of paddy before the start of the paddy season.

He said that during the Milni, the farmers will be apprised about the innovative and less water guzzling techniques of paddy transplant. Likewise, Mann said that the focus will be on motivating the farmers to use only the high-yielding varieties of paddy approved by the PAU.

The Chief Minister said that the farmers will also be informed that to avoid complications for the farmers in selling their paddy harvest due to high moisture content in October, the state government has decided to advance the paddy cultivation season from June 1.

He said that zone-wise cultivation of the paddy crop will be ensured in the state, for which necessary planning and arrangements are already being made by the Punjab government. Mann said that the state will be divided into zones to implement this sowing mechanism in an effective manner.

The Chief Minister said that the dates of paddy cultivation in a phased manner will be announced soon so that farmers can benefit from it. He said that the state government will rope in renowned agriculture experts to benefit the farmers during this Milni.

Meanwhile, he reiterated that the state government is duty-bound to check the sale of spurious seeds and no one involved in this heinous crime will be spared.