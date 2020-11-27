On Day 2 of the protest march, thousands of farmers were allowed to enter Delhi today for their planned protest against farm laws.

The decision comes after a morning of clashes with the police at the Haryana border.

However, even after the Delhi Police announced that the farmers could enter, teargas and water sprays continued on farmers.

As per the reports, groups of farmers, walking with tractors carrying stocks of food and essential supplies, are trying to enter Delhi from multiple points, defying barricades.

Haryana police have dug trenches at various crossing points in order to stop the marching farmers.

Amid the protest, the Delhi Metro has closed the exit gates of some metro stations at Green line.

Delhi Police used water cannon and tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers at Tikri border near Delhi-Bahadurgarh highway.

Farmers were seen clashing with security forces, as they tried to head towards Delhi as part of their protest march.

Delhi Police had seek permission from Delhi Government to convert nine stadiums into temporary prisons, in view of ongoing protest. However, the permission by denied.

Protesting farmers will be allowed to enter the national capital. They will have the permission to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area, Delhi Police Commissioner said.

The Delhi Police Commissioner has appealed to the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully.