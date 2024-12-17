Far from the truth: Kharge on Shah’s speech

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday took a jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his speech in the Rajya Sabha, saying it is far from the truth.

Reacting to Home Minister’s reply in a debate in the Rajya Sabha marking the 75th anniversary of the Constitution’s adoption, he said, “Whatever the Home Minister said today is far from the truth. He did not speak a single truth.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, accused Shah of trying to mislead the people.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh said the Home Minister lied in the Upper House.

The Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha also said the Home Minister “insulted” the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House.