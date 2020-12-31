The family of the terrorists, who were shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar, claimed that they were innocent. One of the dead was a Class 11 student, the family claimed. Another alleged terrorist was the son of a police officer.

Jammu and Kashmir Police have killed three terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

The encounter was jointly carried out by the police and the army. The police said that all the three were terrorists, but were not listed as terrorists in police records.

“Although the three killed terrorists in encounter were not mentioned in our list of terrorists, yet two of them are hardcore associates of terrorists (OGWs),” the police said in the statement.

OGW or “over-ground worker” is used by the police for any person they suspect to have links with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The police said one of the dead was a relative of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Rayees Kachroo, who was killed in 2017.

The three killed on Wednesday’s encounter have been identified as Ajaz Maqbool Ganie and Ather Mushtaq, residents of Pulwama, and Zubair Lone, a resident of Shopian.

As per the relatives, Ajaz Maqbool Ganie is the son of a head constable posted in Ganderbal district.