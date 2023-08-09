False attempts to tarnish Assam Rifles’ reputation: Army’s Spear Corps”

On Tuesday, the military affirmed its unwavering commitment, joined by the Assam Rifles, to persistently take decisive measures against any potential endeavours that might escalate the existing conflict in the troubled region of Manipur.

Through a message shared on its Twitter account, the Army’s Spear Corps conveyed that deliberate efforts have been made to falsely defame the reputation of the Assam Rifles. This esteemed unit has been actively involved in the process of reestablishing harmony in Manipur, which has been adversely impacted by ethnic violence.

“Some inimical elements have made desperate, repeated, and failed attempts to question the role, intent, and integrity of the central security forces, especially Assam Rifles, working relentlessly towards saving lives and restoration of peace in Manipur from May 3 onwards,” the statement said.

The military emphasized the need to comprehend the intricate nature of the situation on the ground in Manipur, where occasional disparities among different security forces may arise at a tactical level.

Nonetheless, any such misunderstandings at the operational level are promptly resolved through collaborative mechanisms to enhance coordinated efforts in reestablishing peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Highlighting two recent incidents within the past 24 hours, the military noted efforts aimed at tarnishing the reputation of the Assam Rifles.

In the first instance, the army clarified that the actions of the Assam Rifles battalion align strictly with the directives set forth by the Unified Headquarters, emphasizing the rigorous enforcement of buffer zone guidelines to prevent conflicts between the two communities.

In the second scenario, the military clarified that the relocation of the Assam Rifles is entirely unrelated to their actions.

An infantry battalion of the army has been stationed in the area since the onset of the crisis in May. The notion that the Assam Rifles are being withdrawn stems from this location, the military explained.

“Indian Army and Assam Rifles assure the people of Manipur that we will continue to remain firm and resolute in our actions to prevent any attempt that could result in furthering violence in an already volatile atmosphere,” the statement said.