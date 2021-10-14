Fake antique dealer’s case: Malayalee woman in Italy likely to be quizzed

Kerala crime branch probe team is set to question Malayalee woman, Anita Pullayil, settled in Italy, in connection with the fake antique dealer case.

Monson Mavunkal, the fake antique dealer was arrested last month and following interrogation, Pullayil’s name came up.

Her pictures with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, retired State Police chief Loknath Behra and others went viral.

She was also present in significant conference of the police and also at an investors’ meet of the Kerala government.

Pullayil in her rebuttal said from Italy that she was a social worker and has been involved in various charities.

Sources said police might ask her to appear before them.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan had questioned Vijayan’s silence over the issue and pointed out that Pullayil was seen in crucial roles during the Loka Kerala Sabha and reports of her connection with Vijayan’s office.

The Congress and other opposition has raised the antique dealer issue in the Assembly session, and Vijayan’s replies have not satisfied them. The Assembly is set to resume its session on 20 October when the Opposition is likely to raise a storm of questions.

But Vijayan, on Wednesday caught the Congress party unawares when his cabinet gave the nod to seek permission from the Kerala Governor to initiate a Vigilance probe against 86-year-old veteran former Congress Minister Aryadan Mohammed.

The probe is sought to be based on a complaint given by Solar scam accused Saritha Nair that he misused his official position and took a bribe of Rs 40 lakh during (2011-16). Mohammed retired from active politics in 2016.