Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar in Delhi amid delay in Maharashtra portfolio distribution; Shinde stays back

Amid the delay in Maharashtra’s portfolio distribution, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and one of his deputies, Ajit Pawar, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday apparently to discuss the state Cabinet formation with BJP’s central leadership.

However, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde stayed back in Mumbai.

During the Delhi visit, Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is expected to hold a separate meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah along with his deputy Ajit Pawar.

According to reports, Mr Shinde is adamant about getting the Home Ministry, but the BJP is unwilling to compromise on that. He has been offered several other plum portfolios, including the Revenue Ministry, but he has not relented.

The swearing-in ceremony of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance was also delayed as Shinde was apparently not ready to take oath as Deputy CM. However, he agreed just a few hours before the swearing-in ceremony.

Notably, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and Eknath Shinde were the only leaders who took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy CMs, respectively.

During the last term, when Eknath Shinde was the Chief Minister, the Home Ministry was given to Devendra Fadnavis, who served as his deputy.

Amid the delay, the Opposition has taken a dig at the Mahayuti government, demanding the formation of the state Cabinet as soon as possible.

“The Chief Minister and Deputy CMs are in Delhi. Will the state government run from Delhi? The state cabinet should be formed as soon as possible…,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.

She also raised the issue of recent violence in Parbhani city and questioned the absence of a home minister.

“The results of Maharashtra assembly elections were declared on 23rd November and it took them (Mahayuti) 10-11 days to decide the name of Maharashtra CM and Deputy CMs. There is no information regarding the state cabinet ministers. Violence broke out in Parbhani city and we don’t know who is the home minister of the state as law and order is a state subject…,” she added.