Factory manager stabbed to death in Chander Vihar, West Delhi

In a sensational case of murder that took place in the area of Vikaspuri, Delhi, a 23-year-old man was stabbed more than a dozen times to death. The deceased was identified as Omkar, who was working as a manager in a LED Manufacturing factory located in Chander Vihar, Delhi.

After stabbing Omkar brutally, the miscreants threw him into bushes and fled the spot. Since the victim got trapped in the bushes couldn’t call anyone for help for long.

However, on receiving the information about the incident, a team from Vikaspuri Police Station reached the spot and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he was declared brought dead.

The postmortem of the body was conducted and later the body was handed over to the family members.

A case of murder was registered at the Vikaspuri Police Station and a search for the culprit has been initiated. Police are examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed around the crime spot to identify the murder accused.

During preliminary investigation, the deceased’s phone was found to be missing, although his two gold rings and purse were found with him. In view of this, police believe that the chances of being murdered for robbery seem slim.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi, Ghanshyam Bansal, the deceased Omkar lived with his family in Baprola village. Apart from his parents, his family includes his wife and two brothers. He got married two years ago and used to work as a manager in an LED manufacturing factory.

As stated by police, the deceased left for his home from the factory on Wednesday evening. As he reached Keshopur drain with his scooty, some unknown miscreants stopped him and attacked him with a knife. They even inflicted heavy blows on his face and stomach and stabbed him multiple times.

Later, all the accused escaped from the spot, after leaving him in the bushes in critical condition. Some passers-by noticed him in injured condition and informed the police. The police immediately reached the spot and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After an initial investigation, the police team believes that the murder is a result of some old enmity. As, apart from the deceased mobile, nothing is missing. Police are probing to find out the truth.