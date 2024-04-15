Assam CM slams Cong for NorthEast region’s neglect

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed the Congress, alleging the party’s historical neglect of the north eastern region.

Addressing a public rally at Kaziranga. Sarma expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ability to secure another term, asserting that voting for the BJP ensures meaningful representation.

Sarma emphasized PM Modi’s governance as the antidote to the nation’s challenges, contrasting it with what he perceives as the ineffectiveness of Congress leadership.

Advertisement

He dismissed the Congress candidate’s chances in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sarma lauded the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam, highlighting the state’s achievement of over 75 per cent of its target.

With Kaziranga set for voting on April 19, the electoral contest pits Tasa against Congress’ Roselina Tirkey, covering a diverse range of areas within the constituency.