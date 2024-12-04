Experts from 30 countries to discuss green hydrogen production

Ecosystem restoration, green hydrogen production and industrial water use efficiency will be discussed during an international conference on water which will be held in the national capital.

The India Water Foundation, is organising the international conference on “Deciphering Transversality of Water Energy Environment Nexus” under the aegis of Water Transversality Awards and Conclave supported by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Power of the Government of India and the South and South West Asia Office of UNESCAP.

The event will see prominent speakers like Union Minister of State of Corporate Affairs, Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra and Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary.

As the world moves toward a more interconnected future, the relationship between water and energy is becoming increasingly critical. This interdependency, often referred to as the water-energy-environment nexus, highlights the complex challenges facing energy and water security, both of which have profound implications for environmental sustainability.

Addressing these challenges requires a global and regional approach, fostering cooperation to achieve water, energy, and environmental security. Such collaboration presents new opportunities for innovation, resource optimisation, and sustainable growth. However, unlocking these opportunities necessitates a shared understanding of common challenges and the establishment of mutual trust among stakeholders.

The conference will serve as a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, private sector, academia, embassies, experts from 30 countries to discuss the pressing challenges and find sustainable integrated solutions related to the water-energy-environment nexus.

Topics like disaster risk reduction, renewable energy, energy, water and health trilemma and other diverse topics will also be discussed in the conference which will be held on December 5 and 6, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.