International conference on agriculture museums gets underway

The 20th edition of the International Congress of Agricultural Museums (CIMA), organised by the International Association of Agricultural Museums (AIMA) and being held for the first time in Asia, got underway at Shoolini University today.

The conference was inaugurated by Mr. Prabodh Saxena, Chief Secretary, Government of Himachal Pradesh who welcomed the delegates and highlighted the role and significance of agriculture. He underlined the need to preserve heritage and to learn lessons from experiences in the field from across the globe.

Speaking about Himachal Pradesh, he said the state had emerged as a shining star in the realm of development and education. He emphasised that Himachal Pradesh stands as a unique example among Indian states, having transformed itself within a single generation. The state has achieved a commendable 100 percent enrolment in education, ensured widespread electricity access, and developed an extensive network of roads, all within a remarkably short time, he added.

Mr. Saxena said the state excels in both horticulture and agriculture, with its traditional ‘Himachal Dham’ featuring an array of pulses and rice, reflecting its rich cultural heritage. The apple industry, a cornerstone of the state’s economy, has great potential for growth, requiring a technological infusion to bolster crop yields. He called upon individuals with strong domain knowledge to proactively contribute to the preservation of agriculture, stating that this conference would leave an indelible mark.

Dr. C. Paulrasu, Secretary of Agriculture and Horticulture, underlined the rich ancient traditions pertaining to agriculture and horticulture in the state and expressed the hope that the week-long conference would come out with ideas to help farmers and horticulturists.

Chancellor, Shoolini University, Prof P.K. Khosla said India has come a long way from severe shortage of food grains to a country not only self-sufficient but also a food grains exporting country.

Vice Chancellor, Shoolini University, Prof Atul Khosla extend a warm welcome to all guests and express gratitude to AIMA and CIMA for organising the opening of the conference in the campus. He further said Museums spark inspiration, and inspiration leads to positive changes. “Preserving our heritage is crucial. Innovation are not limited to urban areas and farmers also drive innovation”, he added.

Mr. Claus Kropp, President AIMA, who attended the inaugural session online, said agriculture is a living tradition, embodying the knowledge of rural India and also bridging the gap between consumers and farmers.

Prof. Rajeshwer S. Chandel, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF) Nauni, highlighted the contribution of Himachal Pradesh in the field of horticulture and said the deliberations would benefit the farmers and agriculturists.

Over 70 delegates from different parts of the country and abroad are participating in the week- long event.

The prestigious global event will continue at Shoolini University till Sunday and will then move to Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana.

Earlier, addressing a session, well know agriculture expert Devinder Sharma spoke on the plight of farmers. He called for improving the remuneration earned by farmers who toil on the land but it is the middlemen who take major part of the profit.