Experience ‘Samudra Manthan’ on Mauni Amavasya, receive Amrit Snan blessings till Feb 8

The sacred Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya, the most significant festival of Mahakumbh and a cornerstone of the Sanatan faith, will take place on Wednesday (January 29).

This year, a rare celestial alignment called ‘Triveni Yog’, occurring after 144 years, amplifies the spiritual significance of the day.

According to astrologers, ‘Triveni Yog’, akin to the Samudra Manthan Yog, will begin on Tuesday, January 28, at 2:35 PM and last till 7:25 AM on February 8. During this period, bathing at the holy Triveni Sangam is believed to bestow virtues equivalent to performing a Sahastra Vajpayee Yagya or a hundred Ashvamedha Yagyas.

The scriptures describe bathing in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya as Mokshadayak (granting liberation).

Astrologers suggest that devotees can bathe at any ghat at their convenience, without focusing on specific Yogas or Nakshatras, and still receive the same spiritual benefits as a Sangam bath.

This rare ‘Triveni Yog’ occurs due to the Sun, Moon, and Mercury aligning in Capricorn, with Jupiter casting its ninth aspect. This configuration mirrors the cosmic dynamics of the Samudra Manthan period.

Astrologer H K Shukla from Prayagraj highlights that Mauni Amavasya Tithi will start at 7:32 PM on January 28 and end at 6:05 PM on January 29, with Brahma Muhurta (the pre-dawn hours) being the most auspicious time for bathing.

Mauni Amavasya derives its name from observing silence and fasting on this day, symbolising inner purification. Devotees are advised to bathe at any convenient ghat or Sangam (mix) of Ganga water with regular water for the same spiritual benefits as a Triveni Sangam bath.

The day is also auspicious for ancestors, as well as for peace rituals, charity, and worship, especially during Brahma Muhurta and other favourable times like Amrit and Shubh Chaughadiya.

According to Jyotishacharya P N Dwivedi of Kanpur, Mauni Amavasya marks the birth of Vaivasvat Manu, the progenitor of humanity. Belief is that observing silence, fasting, and bathing in the Sangam on this day brings immense spiritual rewards and liberation.

The combination of Mauni Amavasya Tithi, Shravan Nakshatra, and Triveni Yog makes this year’s Mauni Amavasya an unparalleled occasion for spiritual elevation, bathing, and charity.