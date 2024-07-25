Excise policy case: No relief for Kejriwal as Delhi court extends his judicial custody until Aug 8

Kejriwal sent to 14-day judicial custody till July 12 in excise policy case
The CBI told the court that Kejriwal didn't cooperate in the investigation and gave evasive replies.
Despite being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in a separate Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, Kejriwal remains incarcerated due to the CBI’s arrest related to the excise policy controversy.
The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday extended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s custody until August 8 in connection with a corruption case relating to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy. Kejriwal was produced before the court via video conferencing.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja presided over the proceedings, ordering Kejriwal’s continued detention in Tihar Jail. The court’s decision came amidst a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged irregularities surrounding Delhi’s excise policy.
Advertisement
The CBI has filed a separate case over the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.The central probe agency has claimed that the so-called ‘South Lobby’ dictated the formulation of the excise policy and that the chief minister was involved in this.
“The evidence shows that the south group dictated the formulation of the policy. Even before the policy was officially announced, efforts began to identify beneficiaries aligned with it,” Public Prosecutor D P Singh, representing the CBI claimed. He further stated that the notification process was rushed and no formal meetings were convened and Kejriwal was leading these efforts.
Advertisement