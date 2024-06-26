Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI custody in excise policy linked corruption case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to three-day CBI custody in connection with the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

During the hearing of CBI’s remand plea, a vacation bench of Rouse Avenue Court, comprising Justice Amitabh Rawat, stated that the Delhi CM will be produced before the court on June 29 before 7 pm.

This development occurred hours after the central probe agency arrested Kejriwal in a corruption case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The Delhi CM has been lodged in Tihar Jail since March 21 when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, also related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The CBI has filed a separate case over the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The central probe agency has claimed that the so-called ‘South Lobby’ dictated the formulation of the excise policy and that the chief minister was involved in all this.

Public Prosecutor DP Singh, representing the CBI, claimed that the agency has traced the precise trail of Rs 45 crore allegedly used in the Goa assembly elections by the Aam Aadmi Party.

Meanwhile, the AAP has claimed it is yet another “conspiracy hatched by the BJP at a time when there were high chances of the Supreme Court granting bail to Kejriwal.”

In a video statement released on Tuesday night, AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP has hatched a conspiracy with CBI officers to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a “fake case.”

Following the CBI arrest, Kejriwal also withdrew his Supreme Court petition challenging Delhi High Court’s stay on his bail. After CBI’s arrest, Kejriwal was unlikely to be released from jail, even if the top court granted bail to him.