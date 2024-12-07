Ex UP Badminton Association secretary , his son get 7 year jail term for exploiting girl players

Former secretary of Uttar Pradesh Badminton Association, Dr. Vijay Sinha and his son Nishant Sinha were convicted and sentenced under the POCSO Act here for exploiting girl players .

Vijay Sinha, guilty of mental and physical exploitation of minor players, was sentenced to five years imprisonment and Nishant to seven years imprisonment.

A fine of Rs 50,000 each was also imposed on both of them. The case was heard in the court of Special POCSO Act Judge Vijendra Tripathi and the verdict was announced on Friday evening.

The matter is of BBD Badminton Academy here.

The court said in the order that the convict repeatedly committed sexual crimes with future female players of the country.

Before this, district government advocate Manoj Tripathi and special counsel for the plaintiff Pranshu Aggarwal told in the court that the Executive Committee of Uttar Pradesh Badminton Academy had passed the resolution in a meeting on February 12, 2017 to report the crime to police .

It was said in the proposal that Academy Chief Security Officer Jang Bahadur Singh was instructed to file a report on the matter. On this, plaintiff JSNG Bahadur had lodged a report at Gomtinagar police station on February 21, 2017.

At that time Dr. Vijay Sinha was the secretary of Uttar Pradesh Badminton Association. His son Nishant Sinha remained the executive secretary unofficially.

It was said in the complaint that many girl players complained to the association against both the father and son. They complained that Nishant Sinha is taking unfair advantage of his father Vijay Sinha’s position. He is mentally and physically exploited female players and his father Vijay is supporting him.

The female players also alleged that the accused also demanded money for giving the no objection certificate.

The report said that after receiving these complaints, the Badminton Association constituted an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of a retired district judge,who gave his report and said that the complaints made against the accused are true and the facts in them are correct.