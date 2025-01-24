Ex-MLA Anant Singh surrenders in firing case; sent to 14-day custody

Gangster-turned-politician and former MLA Anant Singh was sent to 14-day judicial custody after he surrendered in Barh Civil Court on Friday in the Mokama firing case. Sonu Singh of the rival Sonu-Monu gang and Anant Singh’s supporter Roshan were earlier arrested by the police.

Singh, who was recently released from jail in an Arms Act case, had accepted that his followers opened fire in self-defence when supporters of gangsters Sonu and Monu fired 60-70 rounds at him when he visited the area late on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sonu Singh had blamed Anant Singh for unilateral action. But he had also warned Anant Singh to be ready for a strong repercussion.

Advertisement

After surrendering in Barh court, Anant Singh said that everyone has to follow the law of the land. He surrendered in the court as an FIR was filed against him in an Arms Act case. “I am going to jail, I follow the law,” he said.

ASP Rakesh Kumar confirmed their arrest and said that the situation is under control. Police have been conducting raids in various locations to arrest others responsible for the act.

“Investigation is on. We are collecting evidence and trying to identify the criminals. Police teams are camping in the village. Law and order is normal here,” he said.

With the arrest of Anant Sigh and Sonu Singh, it is believed that peace will prevail in the village. However, it is difficult to speculate how long their supporters will remain silent. Since both the parties have expressed willingness to contest the upcoming assembly election in Bihar, the face off may trigger another round of violence.

The matter has also attracted politicians. Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the failing law and order situation in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha termed it a small incident. Responding to media queries about the incident, he said, “The government is keeping an eye on small incidents. Those who do wrong will not be spared.”

Former Chief Minister and NDA leader Jitan Ram Manjhi also termed it a small incident and said that it would be wrong to term it failure of law and order.

It is worth noting that Anant Singh’s wife Nilam Devi is MLA from Mokama and a JDU leader, a constituent of the ruling NDA.