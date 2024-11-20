Former Rajasthan legislator surrenders before court in assault case

Former Rajasthan legislator Giriraj Singh Malinga, on Wednesday, surrendered before a local court in Dholpur in a two-year-old case of assault on an assistant engineer of the Vidhyut Vitran Nigam.

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s order, the former MLA surrendered before the SC-ST Special Court in Dholpur. Subsequently, he was arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody.

The apex court, on November 8, cancelled the bail granted to Malinga by the Rajasthan High Court and directed him to surrender before the trial court within two weeks.

A case of assaulting AEN Vidhyut Nigam Bari Harshadhipati was registered at the Bari police station under the sections of the IPC and SC-ST Atrocities Act on March 22, 2022.

He was annoyed for non-compliance of his desire for shifting of a transformer from his assembly constituency.

He petition is pending before the Supreme Court in which further hearing is due after four weeks of his surrender.