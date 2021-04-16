Former ISRO space scientist Nambi Narayanan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s direction for a CBI probe once again into the 1994 ISRO spy case, in which he was falsely implicated.

Welcoming the apex court order, Narayanan said the CBI must expose the conspirators, including the IB officials behind the case.

“I’ll get justice only when action is taken based on the findings in the investigation. I had sought a CBI investigation earlier. There is no point if the conspirators in the case are not exposed. Many people are involved in the case and the role of IB officials should also be investigated,” he said.

The apex court had in 2018 appointed a three-member committee headed by retired SC judge DK Jain to probe if there was a conspiracy among then police officials to falsely implicate Narayanan. The SC on Thursday ordered a CBI probe into the involvement of police officers, while considering the Justice D K Jain report.

“The espionage case and the conspiracy delayed the cryogenic project of the ISRO. The project which would have been launched in 1999 was delayed and launched around 15 years later. This should have been avoided,” Nambi Narayanan said. Narayanan maintained Kerala police fabricated the case and said the technology he was accused to have stolen and sold did not even exist at that time.