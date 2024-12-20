Ex- Haryana CM Chautala dies at 89, PM, others condole his death

A five-time Chief Minister and towering figure of Haryana, Om Prakash Chautala, passed away at the age of 89. The son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, he died following a cardiac arrest at his residence in Gurugram, today.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has expressed his anguish at the death of former Haryana CM. Expressing his grief, the PM said on X,” He (Chautala) was active in the state politics for many years and strove constantly to advance the work of Devi Lal,”. He expressed his condolences to his family members and supporters.

The state funeral of former Chief Minister shall take place at Teja Khera Farm, Sirsa, at 3 pm tomorrow. The state government has declared three- days state mourning on December 20, 21 and 22 during which the National Flag will be flown at half mast throughout the state on all buildings .All government functions stand cancelled and there will be no official entertainment. A public holiday has been declared on December 21 in all state government offices as a mark of respect to the departed soul, as per an official order issued on Friday.

Earlier, The senior INLD leader suffered a cardiac arrest early in the day and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, despite the efforts of the medical team, he could not be revived, according to a news agency. Chautala’s demise marks the end of an era in Haryana’s political landscape. Known for his astute leadership and deep understanding of rural and agricultural issues, he was a significant force not only in state but national politics as well.

Born on January 1, 1935, he rose to prominence in the footsteps of his father, Devi Lal, who was an influential farmer leader and a key figure in the Indian political arena. Chautala began his political journey in the early 1970s, eventually establishing himself as a strong leader in Haryana politics.

He served as Haryana CM five times, with his tenure marked by efforts to improve the state’s infrastructure, education, and agricultural sectors. Chautala was also instrumental in strengthening the INLD, which he led with a focus on regional issues and the welfare of farmers. His legacy extends beyond his political achievements. He will be remembered for his ability to connect with the grassroots and his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by rural communities.

Apart from the PM, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, state Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, several ministers, and leaders of different parties on Friday condoled the passing of former Chief Minister of Haryana Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala. He died of cardiac arrest today in Gurugram. He was 89. He first became the Chief Minister of Haryana in 1989 and served in the role five times.

In a statement, the state Governor Bandaru Dattatraya expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Chautala. In his condolence message, he described Chautala as a seasoned politician and a visionary leader who dedicated his life to the service of the people of Haryana. “Shri Om Prakash Chautala ji’s contributions to the development of Haryana and his commitment to the welfare of its people particularly “Kisan” will always be remembered. His demise is a great loss to the state and its people,” said Dattatraya.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in his condolence message said that with Chautala’s passing, a significant chapter in state’s political history has come to a close, and it is hard to fill the void left by his departure. His immense contribution to Haryana’s political landscape will always be remembered, he said.

He said that Chautala’s personality was a reflection of simplicity and resilience. He was a visionary leader who initiated numerous schemes for rural development, education, and infrastructure improvement. His passing has left not just his family, but the entire state in deep sorrow, he said.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, while expressing his has deep sorrow, said that he shared both familial and political ties with the family of Om Prakash Chautala. “Shri Om Prakash Chautala had a long public life and made significant contributions to the development of the state during his tenure as the Chief Minister,” he said.

Cabinet Ministers of Haryana Anil Vij, Krishna Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda, Vipul Goel, Dr Arvind Kumar Sharma, Shyam Singh Rana, Ranbir Gangwa, Krishan Kumar Bedi, Shruti Choudhary, Aarti Singh Rao, along with Minister of State Rajesh Nagar and Gaurav Gautam also expressed their grief over the demise of Chautala and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Apart from the Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and former ministers of Haryana, Chief Ministers and Ministers of various other states have also expressed their condolences to the bereaved family members.