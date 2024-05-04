Ex-Delhi minister Yoganand Shastri joins Congress

Former Delhi minister Yoganand Shastri joined the Congress party here on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He was welcomed into the party fold by Congress’ Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria and interim president Devender Yadav at the party headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Shastri said, “I am joining the Congress today. I have never stayed away from Delhi. Our principles and beliefs are the same.”

Advertisement

He also expressed his gratitude to the leaders of the party for welcoming him into the party.

The Congress’ Delhi in-charge said, “The words of Yoganand Shatri inspire every youth of the country. I have known him for the last 10 years. It is very difficult to find a personality like him in politics.”

“The Congress party will get a lot of strength from Shastri ji’s presence. I welcome him to the party,” Babaria said.

Heaping praise on Shastri, Delhi Congress interim president Devender Yadav said, “Yoganand Shatri was a three-time MLA, minister and speaker (Delhi). He has always served the people of Delhi.”

“Shastri ji has such a personality that people look at him with respect. We welcome him into the party,” he added.

In 2020, Shastri had resigned from the Congress.

Voting for the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will take place on 25th May.