Even PM Modi can’t defeat me in Thiruvananthapuram: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor MP has expressed his wish to contest from Thiruvananthapuram constituency again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said even if Prime Minister Modi comes and contests in Thiruvananthapuram, he (PM Modi) cannot defeat him.

Participating in a programme of a Malayalam News channel, Tharoor said he was ready to contest from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He, however, said it is the party that has to take a final decision on his candidature.

Tharoor also said the 2024 polls will be his last contest for the Lok Sabha.

When asked what would happen if Prime Minister Narendra Modi contests in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor expressed confidence in winning the seat by defeating the prime minister.

“Even if PM Modi contests against me in Thiruvananthapuram, I will win,” said Tharoor.

“The people have seen my service and me too. They know all my qualities, abilities, and abilities. If they feel that it is enough, they have the right to change their MP,” Tharoor added.

Tharoor said when he first entered politics his dream was to become the foreign minister, now the possibility of becoming that is in the hands of the people.

On a query, about whether he will contest assembly polls, he said that his present focus is on the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Tharoor said he will not change the Palestinian reference he made at the Muslim League rally held in Kozhikode. “The Congress working committee member said what he said at the rally is the party line, controversy is unnecessary in this regard. Congress has always taken the same position on the Gaza issue. No one should teach us about the Gaza issue,” he added.