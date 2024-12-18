EPFO extends date till January 31 for uploading details for pension on higher wages

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday gave final opportunity till January 31, 2025 to Employers to upload wage details etc. regarding over 3.1 Lakh pending applications for Pension on Higher Wages.

In spite of so many extensions, it has been observed that more than 3.1 lakh applications for validation of options/joint options are still pending with employers, Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Advertisement

Many representations have also been received from Employers & Employers’ Associations wherein requests have been made to extend further time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners/members, it added.

Advertisement

”Therefore, a final opportunity is being given to the employers till 31.01.2025 to ensure that employers process and upload these pending Applications for Validation of Option/Joint Options,” the ministry said.

The ministry said employers are also requested to submit replies/update the information by January 15, 2025, in over 4.66 Lakh cases where EPFO has sought additional information/ clarification in respect of applications that have been received and examined by EPFO.

An online facility was made available by EPFO for submitting Applications for Validation of Options/Joint Options for pension on higher wages. The facility was for eligible pensioners/members in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated November 4, 2022.

The facility was launched on February 26, 2023 and was to remain available only till May 3,2023.

However, considering the representations of the employees, the time limit was extended to June 26, 2023 in order to provide a complete four months time to eligible pensioners/members for filing applications.

A last opportunity of 15 days was further given to remove any difficulty faced by the eligible pensioners/members. Accordingly, the last date for submission of Applications for Validation of Option/Joint Options by employees was extended to July 11, 2023 and a total of 17.49 lakh Applications for Validation of Option/Joint Options were received from pensioners/members till July 11, 2023.

In view of representations received from Employers & Employers’ Associations wherein requests were made to extend the time period for uploading wage details of applicant pensioners/members, the employers were given multiple opportunities to submit wage details etc. online till September 30, 2023, again till December 31, 2023 and thereafter till May 31, 2024 to ensure that employers are able to process the applications.