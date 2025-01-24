Entire world is surprised to see Mahakumbh of Prayagraj: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh has become the best state in eight years and now it is fast moving towards becoming an enterprising state.

He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this and said that he is dedicated to the state’s development with determination.

While discussing the Mahakumbh, the Vice President said that the whole world is surprised at how such a big event is being organised in Prayagraj in such an efficient manner. He also praised the decline in crime in the state, noting that this has led to a significant increase in the ease of doing business.

Supporting Yogi Adityanath’s slogan ‘Batenge to Katenge’, he said that the entire country has supported his idea. The Vice President also expressed concern over the presence of illegal refugees in the country.

Addressing an event to mark the Uttar Pradesh Foundation Day here on Friday, the Vice President said, “I have accepted the invitation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji and will take a dip in Mahakumbh with family on February 1. This will be a matter of pride for me.”

He congratulated the people of the state on its foundation day and said that CM Yogi has realised that UP is a state with unlimited potential.

He said that the tradition of celebrating State Foundation Day since 2018 is a commendable step. A new scheme is launched on every foundation day, with the Chief Minister’s Youth Entrepreneur Campaign being launched today. Under this initiative, not only will 10 lakh entrepreneurs be developed, but these entrepreneurs will also create employment opportunities for others.

The Vice President said, “The identity of UP is reflected in its rapid and historic progress. This was not an easy task. No one had thought that this would happen. Yogi Adityanath deserves gratitude for this.” He added that UP is at the forefront of building a world-class institutional structure, serving as an example for the entire world. He emphasised that UP’s participation in India’s quantum leap in technological and trade expansion is significant.

He went on to reflect on the time when UP was known for its concern about law and order, with no way out of it. The province had been stuck in a dilemma, and prospects seemed frustrated. However, Yogi ji has given the state an identity of good governance. He noted that this progress is now discussed both in the country and abroad.

“This region has the blessings of Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Kashi Vishwanath, and Sankatmochan Bajrangbali, and the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math is leading it,” he said, adding, “Development is qualitative when the leader is strong. There has been a long series of yogis in this state, and today the leadership of this state is in the hands of a yogi. Lord Buddha gave the first message here.”

The Vice President said that at the age of 26 and for the last 26 years, Yogi Adityanath has dedicated himself to public service with determination. He said that he had the opportunity to become an MP with Mahant Avaidyanath and receive his blessings. He said that Yogi Adityanath is the only individual in this state to have served as Chief Minister for two consecutive terms, with his tenure being longer than any previous Chief Minister.

He further said that such moments come in the life of a country and an individual when circumstances are challenging, and at such times, the talk should be effective and sharp. He noted that signals do not always give a clear message. However, Yogi ji conveyed a strong message, stating that if we are not united, there could be side effects. The whole country has understood this idea, he added.

He said that Uttar Pradesh has become a laboratory of Rajdharma and public governance. He recalled a time when the state was identified as a sick state. Today, no one mentions this because the wheel of change has rotated 180 degrees, he remarked.

He said that if one assesses Uttar Pradesh, the state has made a significant leap in the ease of doing business, moving from 19th to second place. He quipped that the Chief Minister is ‘guilty’ of only one case: slowing the pace of crime in UP. “The message about the decline in crime has spread across the country. The state’s exports have doubled in the last seven to eight years. The number of airports and metros has increased. The whole world is amazed by the organisation of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, with many global organisations studying how such a large event is being managed. The state’s goal of achieving a 1 trillion dollar economy appears to be within reach,” he added.

The Vice President said that in the last 10 years, the public has witnessed significant development. This is why India is now the most inward-looking country in the world. “A developed India is not just our dream, but our goal, and for this, Uttar Pradesh has made the greatest sacrifice. Today, UP ranks second in the country in terms of economy, and it now aims to reach the first position.” He also described the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative as an area of immense potential.

The Vice President said that this is the saga of the new Uttar Pradesh. He emphasised the importance of keeping national interest paramount in every situation, stating that no profit and greed can be above nationalism. Emphasising the need to adopt Swadeshi, he said that goods manufactured in the country should not be imported, and advised against exporting raw materials outside.

The Vice President said that crores of people are living illegally in the country. “They are challenging the arrangements. At the same time, we are considering forming their stake in the election process. The whole world has become alert about this, and we too must take it seriously. For the identity and stability of the country, we will have to take strict action against it,” he said, wishing for the uninterrupted continuation on the path of development.

UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel, in her address on this occasion, said that with its determination and tireless efforts, UP is creating new records every day. She called it a proud occasion and noted that UP began celebrating its Foundation Day with grandeur in 2018.

She said that UP is the soul of India, offering unlimited opportunities for development through its rich religious, spiritual, and cultural heritage. Great personalities like Lord Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, Mahatma Buddha, and Kabir were born on this holy land. A grand temple of Lord Shri Ram was built in the state after 500 years and Mahakumbh is being held in Prayag after 144 years. Significant progress has been made in the field of infrastructure. UP is becoming a leading state in the direction of tourism. Along with this, numerous welfare schemes have been launched for the betterment of the poor. Innovative steps for women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance, have become an inspiration for other states. Today, UP has reached a new dimension of development while maintaining its ancient glory. Farmers, youth, and entrepreneurs are driving UP’s growth, she claimed.