Entire system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn’t get bail: Sunita Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the whole system is trying to make the AAP supremo stay behind the bars.

She further said that this is not law, it is like a dictatorship, and like a state of emergency.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal’s wife wrote that her husband was granted bail on June 20, and then the Directorate of Enforcement got the order stayed, and the very next day he was made an accused by the CBI, and later arrested by agency.

On the other hand the, hit out at the BJP, saying that the saffron party is afraid of Delhi CM, alleging that when the hearing on his bail was to be held in the Supreme Court, after a year, the CBI remembers him and he is arrested.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Jasmine Shah hit out further at the BJP alleging that its leaders hate the AAP chief, and do not want Kejriwal to get justice.

“They are trapping him in fake cases one after the other,” Shah added.

Commenting on the issue, AAP leader Sanjay Singh speaking to reporters claimed that for the first time, Kejriwal was called as a witness on April 16, 2023.

He claimed that the CBI has been continuously repeating the same story in the case of Manish Sisodia’s bail, which it is repeating today in the case of the AAP chief.

Singh further said that the same Magunta Reddy, whose statement is being used by CBI as the basis for Kejriwal’s arrest, has already given his statement in the Sisodia’s case in July 2023.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Wednesday formally arrested AAP chief over alleged corruption stemming in the (now scrapped) Delhi liquor policy case and produced him before a special court requesting for AAP convener’s custodial remand.