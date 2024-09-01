Sunita Kejriwal appeals to Haryana voters to give AAP a chance

Addressing a ‘Badlav Sabha’ (gathering to bring change) in Haryana’s Badhra assembly constituency, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, urged the voters to reject the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the scheduled upcoming assembly polls.

Sunita promised that once voted to power, the AAP would bring transformation in the state with facilities such as round-the-clock power supply, quality schools, hospitals, and Mohalla Clinics, and would pay 1,000 rupees per month to the women.

Drawing a parallel with the state governments of AAP in Punjab and Delhi, Sunita alleged that the BJP did nothing for the state despite being in power for a decade while the people of Punjab and Delhi are receiving facilities like free electricity, better government schools and Mohalla clinics because the AAP is in power in these states.

During her speech, Sunita presented a series of five guarantees that AAP promises to implement in Haryana if elected. These include free and uninterrupted electricity, quality healthcare through Mohalla clinics, enhanced government schools, financial support for women, and employment opportunities for the youth.

She called on the people of Haryana to support the AAP, asserting that Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership could transform the state similarly to Delhi and Punjab.

Addressing the rally, Haryana AAP state president Sushil Gupta also lashed out at the state government for handling the unemployment problem and other issues. He claimed that the increase in the state budget in Delhi and the promotion of honesty among businessmen is proof of the party’s effective governance.

Furthermore, he claimed that Arvind Kejriwal had made bus travel free to promote women and made contract employees permanent in Delhi. Haryana is number one in unemployment under the rule of BJP government. Therefore, there is a need for change in Haryana. Only when Haryana’s son Arvind Kejriwal comes to power in Haryana, will Haryana also develop like Delhi and Punjab, added Gupta.

Speaking about the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta claimed that very soon he would walk out of the jail. He will work to uproot this anti-farmer, anti-soldier, and anti-women government, added Gupta.