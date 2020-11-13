India today expressed outrage over the reported killing of an 82-year-old Ahmadi man by some gunmen at Peshawar in Pakistan apparently because of his faith, saying this was a sad reflection of the state of minorities in the neighbouring country.

“Over a period of time, we have seen the space for people from the minority community to practice their religion shrink continuously. Besides, their condition remains deplorable,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

He said India has been consistently raising the issue of the safety, security and wellbeing of minority communities with the Pakistan Government. The spokesperson also referred to media reports in Pakistan about Pakistan’s Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) releasing an updated “Book on Most Wanted / High Profile Terrorists” listing several Pakistani nationals involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

“While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, a UN designated terror entity based in Pakistan, including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 26/11 attacks, it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators,” he said.

He said, it was a fact that the 26/11 terror attacks were planned, executed and launched from Pakistan’s territory. The list made it clear that Pakistan possessed all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attacks, he said.