Ensure justice to victims, underprivileged: Khattar to lawyers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday urged the lawyers to step forward and ensure that justice is delivered to the victims and the underprivileged.

Addressing a programme organized by the Bar Association in Sirsa today, the CM said by practicing law, advocates are also doing a social service. He said lawyers should be concerned about the victims who do not have the means to get justice.

Khattar said lawyers should fight cases for the poor even without fees. He said the government is also providing legal assistance to the underprivileged and the needy through legal aid and advocates should also give their equal cooperation in this work.

Advertisement

The CM said that justice to the deprived and the oppressed is the most crucial factor in creating a strong society. He called upon the advocates to contribute in building a healthy society by fulfilling their responsibilities diligently.

Meanwhile, the CM urged individuals involved in the food processing industry to leverage the potential of digital platforms in the current era to directly deliver their products to consumers.

In direct communication with beneficiaries of the food processing industry through an audio conference during his special discussion program in Sirsa today, Khattar said in this era digital platforms are also proving to be highly effective in the field of food processing.

Most consumers now seek the availability of food items online when making their purchases. Therefore, all those involved in the food processing industry have the opportunity to directly market their products to consumers using digital platforms, he added.

The CM said factors such as a rising population, urbanization, and health-conscious consumers have led to an increasing demand for high-quality products.

In 2022, the food processing industry in the country was valued at Rs 26 lakh crore, and it is anticipated to grow to Rs 35 lakh crore within the next three years. This indicates significant potential for investment and development within this sector, the CM said.

He said 28,000 food processing units are operating in Haryana and urged all entrepreneurs in the food processing industry to leverage the benefits offered by the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The CM said 6,44,544 enterprises have been registered and certified as MSMEs on the Enterprise Registration Portal in Haryana, with 27,370 of these being MSMEs specifically within the food processing sector.

A total of 4,860 units have applied to avail various benefits under the policy. Out of these, benefits have already been distributed to 1,501 units, while the process of providing benefits to 719 more units is currently underway.