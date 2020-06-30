There are enough evidence to charge policemen with murder for the deaths of of father and son P Jayaraj and Bennix who died allegedly due to of police torture in Tuticorin district, the Madras High Court said, on Tuesday.

“Based on post-mortem reports, there is enough evidence of assault on the bodies of Jayaraj and his son Bennix,” said the Madras High Court today, according to News18.

“There is prima facie evidence of having case registered against police officers who assaulted the father-son duo,” said HC

Two police officers “on wait” and a constable who has been suspended for allegedly trying to block investigations into these custodial deaths in Tuticorin were summoned by the High Court today, reported NDTV.

The incident has triggered a national furore after 60-year -old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son Beniks who used to run a mobile phone shop were arrested by police on June 19 for keeping their mobile phone shop in Tuticorin open beyond permitted hours amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They died at a hospital four days later and relatives alleged cops had severely thrashed them at the Sathankulam Police Station. The family said that their rectum were injured and other torture signs like like tufts of hair pulled from the chest.

They are demanding murder charges against the policemen involved in both the custodial killings.

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to transfer the investigation into the deaths to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chief Minister K Palaniswami had said on Sunday.

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court which has taken the matter, will be informed by the state government about this decision and its approval will be taken before transferring the case to the central investigative agency, CM had told reporters.

“The government has decided that the CBI will probe the case,” CM Palaniswami had said.