Nine out of the 50 Coronavirus positive patients here were discharged on Saturday afternoon after they were fully recovered. This has brought a ray of hope for other patients who are still under treatment.

The nine patients who have been discharged on Saturday include the first patient who had tested positive on March 27. Besides, seven relatives of this patient and a medical student who is pursuing studies from the Philippines have also been discharged from the LLRM Medical College hospital.

The patients were discharged and handed over to their families after the second negative testing of the samples of all nine of them. However, they are instructed to remain in quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Pleased by the success of his team of doctors and other medical staff, Dr RC Gupta, Principal of LLRM Medical College said that their day and night hard work and dedication resulted in the recovery of these nine patients.

Dr Gupta also said that the recovery of these patients will also pass positive signals and raise the morale of others suffering from the disease as well as their families.

Led by Dr Gupta, the team worked very hard ever since the first patient was brought in the COVID ward two weeks back. It indeed was a Herculean task for the team that is working round the clock and taking care of the Corona positive patients at the hospital.

“Successful treatment of first 9 patients has come as a reward for the entire team of doctors and nursing staff,” said Dr Gupta adding that it definitely is a satisfying feeling for our team, the patients as well as their near and dear ones.

The family members who faced separation from them due to Corona were satisfied and pleased when they were asked to take the patients home as they have recovered. They all expressed their gratitude to Dr Gupta and his team who had been taking care of them all these days risking their own lives.

“The initial reports of another 3 patients has come out negative and we are waiting for their second report. If this too comes negative then these three would also be discharged,” told Dr Gupta.

Fifty persons so far have tested positive of Corona in Meerut. Of these, nine were discharged on Saturday while a 72-year-old patient died on April 1.

Apparently pleased with the response of the patients, Dr Gupta said that they are trying to keep up the morale of the patients high. “The medical student who is among those who are discharged today used to call me up on my mobile and I motivated her always,” told Dr Gupta adding that he is personally coordinating for everything including food and requirements of the Corona patients.