Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against Covid-19 and urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get the jab.

In a virtual interaction with India’s leading doctors on the pandemic situation and vaccination progress, he also noted that Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in tier2 and tier-3 cities this time, and asked them to connect with their colleagues working there and give them online consultations to ensure that all protocols are followed.

Urging doctors to educate people against “rumours” on Covid treatment and prevention, PM said it is very important in these difficult times to not become a victim of panic. For this, Modi said, emphasis must also be on counselling of patients admitted in hospitals.

The Central government has recently taken many important decisions related to the supply of essential medicines, injections and sufficient availability of oxygen, he said, adding that states have been given necessary guidelines about these.

