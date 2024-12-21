Elite Garud Force Welcomes New Special Forces Operators at Maroon Beret Parade

To commemorate the successful completion of the rigorous training program for Air Force Special Forces operatives of the elite ‘Garud’ force, a Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade was conducted today at the Garud Regimental Training Centre.

The event was reviewed by the Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Transport and Helicopter), who attended as the Chief Guest.

In his address to the newly graduated commandos, the Chief Guest congratulated them on their remarkable achievement and emphasized the importance of continuous skill enhancement to adapt to the ever-evolving security challenges.

He also highlighted the critical role of Special Forces in strengthening national defense.

During the ceremony, the Chief Guest presented the Maroon Beret, Garud Proficiency Badge, and Special Forces Tabs to the successful trainees, symbolizing their induction into the elite ranks of the Garud force. Trophies were also awarded to outstanding performers among the graduates.

The Maroon Beret Ceremonial Parade stands as a proud and momentous occasion, marking the culmination of a demanding training schedule. It celebrates the transformation of these young warriors into fully-fledged Special Forces operatives, ready to enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force.