Election strategist Prashant Kishor promises to lift liquor sale ban in Bihar if elected to power

Election strategist and founder of Jan Suraj Party Prashant Kishor has promised to lift ban on liquor sale in Bihar if his party comes to power in the state.

Speaking to a news agency, Kishor said that Jan Suraj Party has been preparing for the last two years and there is no need for any special preparation for his party’s foundation day on October 2.

“If the Jan Suraj government is formed, we will end the liquor ban within one hour,” he said.

He argued the state of Bihar is incurring a loss of Rs 20,000 crore every year due to the ban, while liquor mafia continues to earn through illegal trade.

“Whether I get the vote of women or not, I will continue speaking against the liquor ban since it is not in the interest of Bihar,” he added.

Kishor also took a jibe at RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav over his state-wide march, saying it is good he finally came out of his house.