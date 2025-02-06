JDU raises doubts over funding to Jan Suraaj Party

The Janata Dal United (JDU) has levelled serious allegations against Jan Suraaj Party and its founder Prashant Kishore, ranging from financial irregularities to deceiving people about the political establishment.

JDU Bihar Chief Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said on Thursday that Prashant Kishore has been lying throughout his political journey. He presents himself as a political strategist and founder of the Jan Suraaj Party. But his recent activities and political funding are doubtful. Crores of rupees are being invested in his party without mentioning the source. He must clean about the source.

The JDU Spokesperson alleged that Jan Suraj is the first political party which is being run by a company. “Jan Suraaj Party is being funded by Joy of Giving Global Foundation, which is registered under the Companies Act. The party is running political activities in the name of a charitable foundation,” he said.

He alleged that serious irregularities have been found in the financial transactions of this foundation as well. The foundation received Rs48.75 crore donation during 2023-24, which came from various companies, but the amount donated was much more than the capital of these companies. This raises serious doubts about the legality of the donations made to the party.

“Prashant Kishor should clarify what is the connection between his party and this foundation and why did he himself donate Rs50 lakh. Was it to evade taxes?” he asked.

The JDU leader also asked Prashant Kishor to come clean about the source of his party’s income and the financial activities of the party, because it is against democracy and transparency to run a political party in the name of a charitable foundation and take advantage of tax exemption.

He gave a 72-hour ultimatum to Prashant Kishor to clear doubts about political funding of his party and its connection with the charitable foundation. “If Prashant Kishor failed to do so, we would disclose more details on 9 February,” he added.