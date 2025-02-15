Prashant Kishor raises Muslims’ concern over Waqf Bill

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has criticised the Central government for presenting the Waqf Amendment Bill in the parliament without taking the society into confidence. He further emphasised that a large section of Muslim community is feeling uncomfortable with the proposed Bill.

In a pre-recorded video message released on Saturday, he said that Muslim community has made immense sacrifices for the independence of this country. Unfortunately the parliament of the same country is being used by the BJP government to make discriminating laws like the CAA and NRC, which is injustice to the Muslim community.

“Now an attempt is being made to introduce sweeping changes in the governance and regulation of Waqf properties by presenting the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Parliament that seeks to revise the Waqf Act, 1995. It is an attempt to write a new story without taking the people of the community into confidence,” said the political strategist-turned politician.

Raising the issue of organised hate campaigns against Muslims that result in mob lynching and other crimes, he criticised political parties of ignoring the community’s concern, which is quite worrying.

He also targeted political parties that seek Muslim community’s votes on false pretext of being saviour of the community, but ignore them post-poll.

“When a poor, helpless Muslim is brutally murdered by a mob, no leader who takes the votes of the community stands with him. This is the biggest concern for the Muslim community today,” he added.

The video is seen as part of Prashant Kishor’s Muslim outreach plan before the assembly elections. He has announced to field 40 Muslim candidates signaling a transformative moment in Bihar politics. It is bound to dent RJD’s dominance and might reshape alliances and representations.