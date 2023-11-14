Election Commission asks parties to submit electoral bonds info

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked political parties to expedite submitting in sealed cover details of electoral bonds received by them till September this year.

The parties have been directed to send the details by Wednesday. The direction came following the Supreme Court ruling that all political parties should give the poll body particulars of electoral bonds received by them till 30 September.

In its letter to presidents of all political parties, the poll body said all parties which have ever received any donation by way of electoral bonds, are to furnish the details of the donations along with details of the donors against each bond and the amount, as well as, the full particulars of the credit received against each bond.

The Election Commission’s letter was specially meant for the political parties which are yet to furnish information regarding the electoral bonds received by them, and were asked to expedite the matter and furnish it to the Commission the required information, in sealed envelope as stated by the Commission.

In a letter few days ago, the Election Commission had written to the parties: “All such parties, which have ever received any donation by way of Electoral Bond (s), since the inception of the Electoral Bond Scheme, are to furnish the details of all such donation (s) received by them, by way of Electoral Bond (s) till 30.09.2023, along with detailed particulars of the donors against each bond; the amount of each such bond and the full particulars of the credit received against each bond, namely, the particulars of the bank account to which the account has been credited and the date of each such credit.”

“Such sealed cover should reach the Commission latest by 5:00 PM, 15.11.2023. The envelope should be clearly marked as “Confldential –Electoral Bond,” it had said.