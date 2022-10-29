Elderly man beaten to death for 300 in New Delhi

An elderly man was brutally thrashed to death for Rs 300 on the intervening night of Friday in the New Delhi area. The deceased was so brutally beaten that he got severe injury marks on his head and face.

On receipt of the information about the incident a police team reached the spot and rushed the victim to nearby Lady Hardinge Hospital, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

The deceased has been identified as Joginder, who was a vagabond and used to work on daily wages for his living.

A case under relevant sections was registered at the Mandir Marg police station and investigation was initiated. During the investigation, the accused namely Ajit Kumar Jha was identified on the basis of CCTV footage and was arrested on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Hemant Tiwari said a PCR call was received at the police station regarding the incident at Udhyan Marg, near Bijli Ghar.

A police team led by Inspector Satvinder Singh and under supervision of Anil Kumar Samota, analysed several CCTV footages around the place of occurrence and arrested the accused, after identifying him.

On sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that he along with the deceased was employed at Bagga Tent House on daily wages and had some monetary issues with the deceased.

On the night of the incident a scuffle took place between them in an inebriated condition and during the fight he attacked the deceased with a wooden stick several times causing him death.

Further investigation of the case is underway.