Elaborate security in Sambhal for Friday prayers, court hearing

Amid tension, prevailing in the city in the wake of Sunday’s violence that claimed the lives of four youths, the Uttar Pradesh Police has stepped up security ahead of Friday prayers.

Additional security would be in place at the controversial Shahi Jama Masjid for the Friday prayers apart from the premises of the designated court in Chandausi where the surveyor is expected to submit his report

The police have arrested one person for spreading rumours in connection with the stone pelting and violence that took place on November 24 in Sambhal. They identified him as Farhat against whom a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Justice Code (BNS).

The authorities have extended the ban on Internet services in the town till tomorrow.

Earlier, senior advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain claimed that he was receiving threats after the violence. He accused Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq, SP Media Cell, and Secretary of Gyanvapi Masjid Committee of spreading misinformation.

The senior lawyer clarified that he did not raise any slogan at the spot and returned from there under police protection after the ASI survey. “Allegations were made against me that I led a crowd there raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram and instigated violence, whereas this is completely wrong.I went there with the administration and officials,” he said.

The police are on alert after the death of four people in the violence that took place during the survey in Jama Masjid (Sambhal Jama Masjid) on Sunday morning. A strategy has been devised to ensure that there is no lapse in security arrangements.

When the plaintiff presents the survey report in court on Friday, the defendants will present their side. In such a situation, the police will have to prepare a foolproof plan for security in the wake of Friday prayers in Jama Masjid and the presence of both parties in the court.

On November 19, in the court of Civil Judge Senior Division located at Chandausi, the claim of the existence of Harihar Temple in Jama Masjid of Sambhal was presented by Supreme Court advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of eight people. On the same day, the court had given the date of November 29 for hearing in this case and presenting the survey report.

Now, Namaz (prayer) is also to be held in Jama Masjid tomorrow. Considering the seriousness of the situation, it is imperative to create a security array. However, the police and the district administration have beefed up the security to maintain law and order in Chandausi and Sambhal.

Talking about security arrangements at Jama Masjid, Superintendent of Police Sambhal, Krishna Kumar Vishnoi claimed that there will be a three-layer system in this area. Police, PAC, and Rapid Action Force personnel as well as police and administration officials will be present in it. Along with armed policemen, the fire brigade will also be present. Barricading will be done on all the routes to the mosque.

Sources said those coming to the mosque for Namaz will be specially monitored so that no unruly element can enter in the guise of the Namazis.

However, regarding the crowd gathering here on Jumma, city Qazi Qari Alauddin has also appealed to the people of the city and surrounding areas to offer namaz in the mosques of their area only and not to try to come to Jama Masjid.

In the court of Civil Judge Senior Division located in Chandausi, along with the advocate of the mosque side and the people of the committee, along with the advocate presenting the claim of being a temple, the people of the plaintiff’s side and the Advocate Commissioner will also be present.

Sources said one of the two main gates to enter the court will be kept closed. Advocates will enter only through the gate opening towards the housing development. For this, advocates will also have to show their I-card. They will be able to enter inside only after confirmation.

Advocate Commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav told the media that apart from eight people from the plaintiff’s side, there are their advocates and six people from the defendant’s side to be present during the hearing.

He said the survey report is being prepared and if completed, it will be presented in the court on November 29 or will seek more time for it.

Meanwhile, the case of the violence and death of four youths in Sambhal reached Allahabad High Court on Thursday. A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the high court in the matter demanded an investigation by the SIT under the chairmanship of a retired Justice of the high court. The petition demands action against the policemen involved in firing and vandalism.

The petitioner also demanded an investigation into the role of Sambhal DM, SP, the Moradabad Commissioner along with the concerned officers.