BSF on alert after Indian farmers attacked by Bangladeshis in border areas

Violence erupted along the Indo-Bangladesh border after a group of Bangladeshi miscreants allegedly attacked Indian farmers on their own land. The incident, which began yesterday, prompted swift action from local authorities today.

A team led by the Dinhata sub-divisional officer (SDO) and senior police officials visited the affected area in Cooch Behar, accompanied by a Border Security Force (BSF) assistant commandant. Their mission was to ensure the safety of Indian farmers and protect standing crops within 150 yards of the barbed wire fencing demarcating the border.

Advertisement

The district administration’s intervention came after North Bengal development department minister Udayan Guha condemned the incident on social media. Following discussions with the SDO, BSF officers assured enhanced security measures, allowing Indian farmers to access their land through official border gates to prevent further attacks.

Advertisement

According to official sources, the BSF has compiled a list of Bangladeshi perpetrators involved in the attacks, which included crop theft and vandalism of agricultural equipment. The list has been shared with the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) for further action.

Victims reported that a group of 20 assailants ambushed just three Indian farmers while they were working yesterday.

Minister Udayan Guha highlighted long-standing vulnerabilities caused by asymmetrical border fencing policies. As per Indo-Bangladesh agreement, both nations were to erect fencing 150 yards inside their respective territories from the zero line in the 1990s.

“India adhered to the pact, but Bangladesh, citing financial limitations, never built its fence. This left thousands of Indians living beyond the barbed wire exposed—effectively making them ‘foreigners in their own land,’ Mr Guha stated.

He argued that had India constructed the fence directly on the zero line, the current crisis—including smuggling, infiltration, and attacks—could have been avoided.

Mr Guha expressed concern over the BSF’s lack of decisive action against recent intrusions in villages under Nazirhat-II gram panchayat (Dinhata-II block), where Bangladeshi miscreants have been looting crops and irrigation pumps.

“The central government must act immediately to protect our border residents and their livelihoods,” he urged.

The situation remains tense as authorities ramp up patrols to prevent further clashes.